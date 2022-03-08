White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 5.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.72. 1,022,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $443.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

