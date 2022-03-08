White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Visa accounts for 1.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.69. 505,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.04 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

