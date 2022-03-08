WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $393.87 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $393.87 million and $6.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

