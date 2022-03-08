William Blair Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRA International in a report released on Friday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25. CRA International has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CRA International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in CRA International by 9.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

