Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Donnie Upshaw Sells 165 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 165 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $22,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donnie Upshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00.

Shares of WING opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $3,643,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

