Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

