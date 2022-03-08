WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.55

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 1944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,422,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8,957.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,075,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $19,364,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,733,000 after buying an additional 176,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 125.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

