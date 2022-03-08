WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAPS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

