Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

WYGPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

WYGPY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

