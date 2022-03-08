Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $26,351.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

