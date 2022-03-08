Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $517.46 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $383.05 or 0.00984194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,615,642 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

