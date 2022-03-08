WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,129. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $736.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

