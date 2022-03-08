Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

