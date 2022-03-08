Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Xerox worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,831,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 225,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,611,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 144.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 150,404 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

