Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.36 on Monday. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

