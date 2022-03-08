Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.45.

CDTX opened at $0.67 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

