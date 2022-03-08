Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 18,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

