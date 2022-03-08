Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Europe increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of SGH traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.