Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.