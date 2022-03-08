Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $7.61 on Thursday, reaching $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.72. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

