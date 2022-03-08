Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $25.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $25.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $22.90 and the highest is $28.36. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $26.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $117.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,380.74.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.52 on Tuesday, reaching $2,542.09. 2,014,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,732.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2,817.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,996.09 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.