Zacks: Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.