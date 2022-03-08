Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will post $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $12.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.78. 22,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,380. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.54. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $239.32 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 108.92%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

