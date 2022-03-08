Zacks: Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.48. Standex International reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXI opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.