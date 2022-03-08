Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.