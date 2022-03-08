Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Celsius reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 25.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Celsius by 38.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $48.87 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

