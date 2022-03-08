Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) to report $355.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.20 million and the highest is $379.90 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $208.44. 20,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.68. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

