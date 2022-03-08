Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to post $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

