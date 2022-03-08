Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.21 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) to post $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $416.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

EXP stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.