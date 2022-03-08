Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

LGND traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.34. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,411. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

