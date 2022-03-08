Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.52). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $98.40. 6,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.