Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 66,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.96.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

