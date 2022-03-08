Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

