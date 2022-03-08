Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.19. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -729.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

