Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $2.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.73. Netflix reported earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $16.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.61. 233,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $350.20 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

