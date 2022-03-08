Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to announce $20.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $59.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 16,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,096. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after buying an additional 102,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after buying an additional 567,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

