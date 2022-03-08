Zacks: Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,370. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

