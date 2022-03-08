Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.57.

DUOL stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.39.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

