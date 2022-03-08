Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme missed on both earnings and sales in the fourth quarter. Its lead drug Tazverik is approved by the FDA to treat follicular lymphoma and epithelioid sarcoma. The drug's uptake has been encouraging so far. Tazverik is also being evaluated for metastatic prostate cancer and multiple solid tumors. In order to support long-term objectives, Epizyme expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, which should strengthen its financial position in the days ahead. Yet, Epizyme is facing challenges due to the pandemic as patients’ access to physicians is getting disrupted. It is highly dependent on its collaborations and Tazverik’s sales for growth, which remains a woe. Competition remains stiff in the target market. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

EPZM stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $153.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 970,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

