Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,252,000 after buying an additional 986,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.