Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Hold

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

