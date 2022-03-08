Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $16,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

