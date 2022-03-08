Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,114,000 after acquiring an additional 722,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after buying an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after buying an additional 325,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,082,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after buying an additional 247,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

