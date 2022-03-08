Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut UWM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

