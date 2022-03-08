Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Lazydays alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazydays (LAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.