Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,219. The firm has a market cap of $624.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 194,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 112,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 144,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.