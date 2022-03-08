Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XLO. Raymond James began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilio Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.