ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIM stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

