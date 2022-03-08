ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZIM stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45.
ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
