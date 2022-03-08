Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

