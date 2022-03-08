ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.30

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.30 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 96.20 ($1.26). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 134,413 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £88.79 million and a P/E ratio of -24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.30.
About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)
