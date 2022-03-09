$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Charah Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at $752,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

